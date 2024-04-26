Boxing Star Ryan Garcia Says WWE Wants To Sign Him

Apr 26, 2024 - by Matt Boone

Ryan Garcia is everywhere these days.

And soon, he might be turning up in WWE.

That is, if you believe the boxer himself.

Fresh off of his upset victory over Devin Haney, boxing and social media mega-star Ryan Garcia has surfaced on X on Friday to make a big claim.

“WWE wants to sign me,” Garcia wrote today. ” Should I?”

Whether or not the claim is true remains to be seen, as Garcia has been making headlines for the past few months for saying controversial, and often off-the-wall comments and claims on social media.

We will keep you posted.

