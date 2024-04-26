AEW News and Notes
– Dax Harwood suffered a concussion during the Ladder match versus Young Bucks at AEW “Dynasty”.
– Chris Jericho defends the FTW Championship against Kaysuyori Shibata next Wednesday on “Dynamite”.
#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!@CanadaLifeCtr | Winnipeg, MB
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork
FTW Championship
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
NEW FTW Champion, ‘The Learning Tree’ @IAmJericho defends the title in his hometown of Winnipeg against @K_shibata2022! pic.twitter.com/LKIlweqITi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 26, 2024
– Sammy Guevara is still suspended from AEW over the miscommunication during the match vs Jeff Hardy where he hit a GTH on an injured Hardy.
– Early estimates for AEW Dynasty have the show hovering around at least 120k PPV buys.
source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter