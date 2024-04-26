AEW News and Notes

Apr 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Dax Harwood suffered a concussion during the Ladder match versus Young Bucks at AEW “Dynasty”.

Chris Jericho defends the FTW Championship against Kaysuyori Shibata next Wednesday on “Dynamite”.

Sammy Guevara is still suspended from AEW over the miscommunication during the match vs Jeff Hardy where he hit a GTH on an injured Hardy.

– Early estimates for AEW Dynasty have the show hovering around at least 120k PPV buys.

source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

