AEW News and Notes

– Dax Harwood suffered a concussion during the Ladder match versus Young Bucks at AEW “Dynasty”.

– Chris Jericho defends the FTW Championship against Kaysuyori Shibata next Wednesday on “Dynamite”.

#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!@CanadaLifeCtr | Winnipeg, MB

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork FTW Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata NEW FTW Champion, ‘The Learning Tree’ @IAmJericho defends the title in his hometown of Winnipeg against @K_shibata2022! pic.twitter.com/LKIlweqITi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 26, 2024

– Sammy Guevara is still suspended from AEW over the miscommunication during the match vs Jeff Hardy where he hit a GTH on an injured Hardy.

– Early estimates for AEW Dynasty have the show hovering around at least 120k PPV buys.

source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

