A note on Bully Ray’s Wrestlemania appearance, RVD open to a WWE return, Mustafa Ali note

– In a conversation on Wise Choices, Bully Ray shared insights about his involvement as a special guest referee at WrestleMania 40, revealing that it was a last-minute decision made just a couple of days before the show. The late notice added an element of surprise for fans and for Bully himself. It basically was as last minute as just about The Undertaker was,” Bully said. “It wasn’t like the last minute day of the show. It was just a couple of days beforehand where I got a call and they said, ‘Hey, we have an idea. What do you think?’ I mean, special guest referee, a surprise at WrestleMania 40.

– Bodyslam have reported that Mustafa Ali isn’t in the NJPW Best of Super Juniors because he stated that “he would only participate if he went through the tournament without a loss.”

– While speaking on a recent edition of his 1 of a Kind Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam revealed that he would be open to make a return to the WWE. He said “I would totally be open to it. I don’t know what it would take for that to happen. It’s possible that it would take me picking up the phone and telling them that I want to do this in order to start the fire. If that’s what it would take, chances are next to nothing that it’s gonna happen”.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

