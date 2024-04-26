2024 WWE Draft Night 1 Recap

Night one of the 2024 WWE Draft is in the books.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, various WWE legends and personalities made special appearances on the show to announce the first four rounds of the 2024 WWE Draft.

In the first round, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Cody Rhodes were the presenters. The second round saw Michelle McCool and Torrie Wilson, the third saw The Dudley Boyz, and the fourth and final round saw Teddy Long and JBL.

Featured below is a complete recap of night one of the 2024 WWE Draft.

Round 1

SmackDown : Bianca Belair, Carmelo Hayes

Raw : “Main Event” Jey Uso, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins

Round 2

SmackDown : Randy Orton, Nia Jax

Raw : Bron Breakker, Liv Morgan

Round 3

SmackDown : LA Knight, The Bloodline

Raw : Ricochet, Sheamus

Round 4

SmackDown : AJ Styles, Andrade

Raw : Alpha Academy, Kiana James

Night two of the 2024 WWE Draft takes place on next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

