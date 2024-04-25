What Makes Wrestling Video Games Such Reliable Fun?

We’ve written before on Gerweck about wrestling video games struggling to deliver technically solid titles. We stand by this article, but at the same time, as any gamers in our audience know, a huge number of wrestling titles are still absurdly fun. Technical issues, limitations, or odd ideas aside, wrestling games are some of the most fun we’ve had with a controller in our hands. So, why is it that against all odds, wrestling games manage to consistently deliver such enjoyment?

Everything’s Better with Friends

Friends make everything better, and that’s as true for video games as it is for every other part of life. Whether looking back at when we played WCW Nitro on the Nintendo 64 (yes we are that old) or the modern WWE 2K series on PS5, being able to jump in with the people we love always makes a world of difference. Friendly competition, banter, and performing our entry speeches to a jeering audience add a huge amount to the experience. Few forms of entertainment capture this spirit like wrestling does, making it a perfect fit for gaming.

Can’t Argue with the Foundation

Wrestling is built on outrageous pageantry, larger-than-life storylines, and over-the-top action. This gives a perfect foundation to build on in the video game space, and it’s not the only form of entertainment to benefit from this physical to digital shift.

Consider what’s possible in the online casino industry as an example with titles like Rainbow Riches. This slot game inherits the ideals of a form of entertainment formerly locked to the physical space, but it can explore even more of its concepts by going digital. This 20-payline slot is available all over the world, featuring access and bonuses that physical machines alone couldn’t match. Wrestling games take a similar tack, by building on a solid base to push the concept of wrestling even further with modern technology.

In wrestling, an enormous amount of expertise is put into keeping the matches as safe as possible. Pros are amazing athletes, but this emphasis on safety is still somewhat of a limiting factor. Video games don’t have to worry about hits fully connecting or moves that would be too dangerous in real life, because all the action is simulated. This means moves and hits in games can accomplish what physical wrestling can only dream of, capturing the same out-of-control spirit and delivering it in a novel way.

Creative Craziness is King

The creativity and flexibility in wrestling is one of its best aspects. The makeup and clothes tell the story of a character, and video games take this concept to new heights. Simply put, the customization available in wrestling titles is some of the best in all video games. You can create the wrestler of your dreams, put yourself up in the ring, or recreate popular figures and have them fight it out. We might not see Abe Lincoln ever fight Super Mario in real WWE, but in games, it’s just another day.

Wrestling video games probably won’t find a place in eSports, but they still provide some of the best competitive experiences in entertainment. Whether you’re after a story of rising to the top from nothing, or you want to create absurd matchups before a real show, there’s no questioning just how much these games offer. After all. regardless of fluctuating critical ratings, isn’t it the fun that matters most?

