Update on Robert Stone’s WWE role, Ludwig Kaiser speaks

– With Von Wagner released by WWE in the past few days, many have speculated what this means for Wagner’s long-time manager Robert Stone.

Via Fightful Select, last night’s NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 1 saw Stone used in a new role, serving as a producer for the very first time. Alongside Matt Bloom, Stone co-produced the Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker match.

Fightful adds that there are currently no creative plans for Robert Stone to be paired up on-screen with any other NXT talent, suggesting that this could be the start of a full-time transition to a producer role for the 40-year-old New Jersey native.

– In his first social media post since the betrayal and fine imposed by Adam Pearce, Ludwig Kaiser shared a message hinting at his mindset following the dramatic events on RAW.

