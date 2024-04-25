TNA re-signs Steve Maclin

Steve Maclin has put pen to paper on a new TNA contract and will be remaining with the promotion going forward. Maclin has wrestled for TNA since 2021, which was the same year he was released by WWE. He is a former one-time TNA (Impact) World Champion.

Maclin was in action at this past weekend’s Rebellion premium live event, where he took on a returning Mike Santana. Despite a great effort, Maclin would be defeated by Santana.

