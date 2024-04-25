TKO Group CEO Ari Emanuel received $64.9 million pay package

Deadline.com is reporting that Ari Emanuel, the CEO of TKO Group Holdings, received a pay package valued at $64.9 million in 2023.

TKO is the parent company of both WWE and UFC and was created this past September when Emanuel, through his Endeavor company, took over WWE.

Emanuel has a base salary of $911,000, a cash bonus of $24 million, and stock awards valued at $40 million.

His right hand man, TKO COO Mark Shapiro, has a package worth $16 million.

“The compensation committee noted revenue, adjusted EBITDA gains, cost reduction, strong turnout for UFC and WWE live events, and a set of media rights deals for WWE, including a long-term deal with Netflix,” Deadline writes.

Emanuel will now add a private jet to his collection as well as part of Endeavor’s sale to investors Silver Lake. Silver Lake is purchasing Endeavor for $13 billion but will not include TKO Group.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

