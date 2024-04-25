Notes on this year’s Summerslam, and Moxley on the AEW/NJPW relationship

– WWE has already confirmed that this year’s SummerSlam premium live event will be held at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH, on 8/3.

But, according to Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Alutto, the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals made an effort to have the event be hosted at Paycor Stadium, the home of the NFL team. However, several attempts were made to contact the company, but, WWE never called back.

– Jon Moxley says that in 2019, he had to pick between AEW or NJPW but decided to do both, which eventually led to both promotions working with each other: (via SI)

“There was an icy relationship back then between AEW and New Japan. I was completely neutral. For a moment, it seemed like I was going to have to pick one or the other, but I said, fuck that, I’m going to do both.

And now the two sides have this wonderful working relationship. I hope I helped play a role in facilitating that.”

