NFL media covers the attack on Tony Khan

As seen during the final segment of last night’s AEW Dynamite, The Elite and Jack Perry attacked AEW President Tony Khan. The official NFL website covered the incident and here is an excerpt from the article…

Tony Khan’s status for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2024 NFL Draft obligations could be questionable.

Khan, the Jags’ chief football strategy officer and the founder, owner and booker of All Elite Wrestling, took a punch to the gut and a “Meltzerdriver” piledriver Wednesday night live on AEW Dynamite from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Shad Khan, Tony’s father and the owner of the Jaguars, took to the ring to check on his son in the aftermath of the drama.

It’s all part of an angle (professional wrestling storyline), of course, but it was shocking nonetheless as Tony Khan has never been physically involved in AEW to that extent and his father’s appearance added more realism to the stunning end of the show.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

