London’s mayor wants Wrestlemania, reaction to the release of Cameron Grimes

– The Mayor of London (via MyLondon), Sadiq Khan wants to bring WWE WrestleMania to London, England:

“If I’m re-elected on 2 May, I’m determined to go even further and fully cement London’s reputation as the undisputed sports capital of the world.

I believe that London has the potential to host the first international WWE WrestleMania.”

– According to a report from Fightful Select, Cameron Grimes’ release from WWE came as a surprise to many within the company for a number of reasons. The report stated ”We’re told that Cameron Grimes’ release was unexpected by many in the company for various reasons. One, was that his skill set and track record did not match with others that were cut from the company. While he’d been with WWE for over 5 years, he’d gotten over in NXT, and seemed to constantly improve in the ring. Another reason the release was a surprise was that Grimes was at last week’s Smackdown, and actually a regular at TV, even when he wasn’t being used.”

