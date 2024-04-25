List of Superstars eligible to be drafted in the 2024 WWE Draft

WWE has published a list of Superstars who will be eligible for the Draft this Friday and Monday, with a smaller pool of Superstars available tomorrow.

For both nights, certain NXT stars are also eligible to be drafted and NXT will also be receiving some main roster stars in return in a bid to continue to build up the brand.

Some individuals were left out, most notably Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Jimmy Uso, both of whom are injured. CM Punk, despite also being injured, is available to be drafted and he will be appearing on both nights of the draft. Brock Lesnar is also not part of the draft.

Those who are available to be drafted on Friday are (in alphabetical order) AJ Styles, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn, Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri), Andrade, Bianca Belair, Bron Breakker, Cedric Alexander and Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Ivar, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Shayna Baszler, Sheamus, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Paul Heyman), The OC (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin), and Zoey Stark.

Eligible to be drafted on Monday are (in alphabetical order) Apollo Crews,

Braun Strowman, Bronson Reed, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, CM Punk, Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane), DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), Drew McIntyre, Giovanni Vinci, Imperium (Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser), Jade Cargill, Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh), Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, Kevin Owens, Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel, Humberto, and Elektra Lopez), Naomi, Natalya, New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate), New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), Odyssey Jones, Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson), Shinsuke Nakamura, Tegan Nox, The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile), The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Scarlett, AOP, and Paul Ellering), The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega), The Pride (Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, and B-Fab), and Tiffany Stratton.

The reigning champions – Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Awesome Truth, A-Town Down Under, Logan Paul, and Sami Zayn will stay in their current respective brands.

