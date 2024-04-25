Jesse Ventura says he is in talks with WWE

During an appearance on The Vanguard YouTube show, WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura was asked about wrestlers potentially getting better opportunities now that Vince McMahon is out of the business. Ventura talked about his past issues with Vince and then said the following about the new WWE regime…

“The only way you’re going to see a union in wrestling it has to come from the rank and file it is not going to come from the executive. They’re not going to come out and say ‘Hey guess what, sign here on the dotted line – we’ve organized a union for all you guys – you’re going to get health benefits and retirement because we’ve done this out of the goodness of our hearts!’ Well if if wrestlers are going to wait for that with this new corporation, they’re going to be waiting a long time.”

“I will tell you this. Now that wrestling has chosen this new direction, shall we call it, Jesse Ventura is in talks with them. But, again, it required them going in this new direction. And I hope you get what I’m saying about the new direction. The direction the company is now going was good enough for Jesse Ventura and the WWE to begin talking again.”

(quotes: F4WOnline.com)

