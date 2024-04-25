Janel Grant’s legal team files motion against Vince McMahon

It was reported by The Wall Street Journal in January of 2024 that Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, filed a lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis in a Connecticut federal court. McMahon was accused of sex trafficking in the complaint.

Earlier this week, McMahon filed a motion to compel arbitration. In response, Janel Grant’s lawyers including Ann Callis filed a motion to strike. The Court has been asked to remove from the record the “Preliminary Statement” section of McMahon’s motion and “admonish McMahon and his counsel in a manner the Court deems appropriate.”

The documentation states the following…

“Instead of using his Motion in the appropriate manner—to raise legal arguments concerning whether this dispute must be submitted to arbitration—McMahon instead uses the Motion’s ‘Preliminary Statement’ as a platform to launch vicious falsehoods attacking Janel’s moral character in a transparent attempt to harass and intimidate her into submission.”

“Yet even if McMahon’s falsities concerning Janel’s private life were true (they are not), these statements have no bearing on the merits of Janel’s claims, let alone the Motion. McMahon’s statements have no place in the Motion, which should be concerned solely with whether this dispute must be submitted to arbitration.”

