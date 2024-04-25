Grizzled Young Veterans coming to AEW this Saturday on Collision

The Grizzled Young Veterans are coming to AEW and will be making their debut this Saturday live on Collision.

The announcement was made by the GYV themselves in an interview with Lexi Nair which was published on AEW’s social media.

The team of Zack Gibson and James Drake worked for WWE from 2018 till their release last year and towards the end of their run were renamed The Dyad as part of The Schism with Joe Gacy and Ava.

Following their release, the duo made their TNA Wrestling debut at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

