Audio issues spoil episode of Dynamite on TBS

Apr 25, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

AEW had several technical problems during last night’s Dynamite on TBS where the audio was not cooperating.

The show experienced problems both during the live segments and also on commentary, resulting in AEW President Tony Khan addressing the issue on X during the broadcast.

“Our partner TBS is having some audio issues on tonight’s show, thankfully we understand our other worldwide partners aren’t affected, but TBS is working to fix the issue immediately,” Khan’s message read.

It was sent late in the show which didn’t really have any effect since the broadcast was almost over.

This is not the first time that AEW had audio issues during live broadcasts and it happened on several occasions in the past.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

