4/24/24 AEW Dynamite Viewership

The viewership numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS have been released and this will certainly lead to a lot of discussions among fans once again.

The April 24th edition of AEW Dynamite drew 683,000 viewers and achieved rating of 0.23 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. This is a decrease increase from last week’s show, which got 762,000 viewers and a demo rating of 0.26 as well.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured Swerve Strickland’s first match after becoming the AEW World Champion at Dynasty and also ended with Tony Khan getting brutalized by The Elite to close the show.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

source: Wrestling Observer

