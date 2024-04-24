WWE News and Notes

– Fightful Select is reporting that Jimmy Uso is sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

– Jey Uso (via Gorilla Position): “I just said this to someone, I feel like we did let the people down, because I wanted to go out there and have a straight-up banger. I wanted to do the straight wrestling part, but make sure the emotion was there.

It was just a time issue, uce. You know what I’m saying? You just got to play your position on the team. That’s what happened. I’m still happy though. I got a singles match at WrestleMania with my brother, that’s the big picture. I’m going to always have that memory of me and him at WrestleMania. I’m going to frame that picture. It’s marked off in our box. I just wish we could have went HAM the way I know that we both can.”

– In December, it was reported that Randy Orton was set to debut a new theme, that was a Def Rebel remix of his current “Voices” theme, but had very limited lyrics. Corey Brennan of Fightful Select confirmed today that this is in fact true, and upon just one listen, was immediately rejected by both Orton and Triple H.

– WWE “WrestleMania XL” saw less pyro than previous years, due to cutbacks under Endeavor. There was even talk of doing far less pyro than what was used.

