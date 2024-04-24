Shawn Michaels comments on Trick Williams winning the NXT title

As seen during WWE NXT’s Spring Breakin’, Trick Williams defeated Ilja Dragunov to win the brand’s world title. In a video published to his Twitter/X account, Shawn Michaels addressed Williams’ win…

“I hope tonight was sort of a little insight into what we do here in NXT, the developmental system. I think when you see somebody like Trick Williams, and quite honestly so many of the young athletes that we get here in NXT, but Trick is just a prime example of somebody, coming from the Philadelphia Eagles, not quite making it in football, and then dedicating himself to becoming a WWE Superstar, and then committing himself like he’s done day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year – and it’s only been two of them – and you see the pinnacle at which he’s risen to.”

“I speak, not eloquently obviously, but I just can’t stress enough the system that we have down here, the coaches, the skull sessions, the training, even the recruiting. I think what Trick did tonight exemplifies everything that we try to do here. He’s an amazing young man, an amazing athlete. It was organic, it was something that started with one or two people Whoopin’ that Trick in the crowd. He went from a sidekick to the champion. He went from a mouthpiece to the champion in NXT in two years. I just think it speaks volumes to what we do here in NXT and the developmental system. I’m very proud of the team that we have here, and obviously looking forward to grabbing as many young athletes as we can and producing the WWE Superstars of tomorrow.”

