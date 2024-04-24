Khan on why he doesn’t get along with Bischoff, Moxley on The Shield’s WWE return

– Jon Moxley speaks to Sports Illustrated about people expecting him when the Shield’s music played at WrestleMania:

“I was asleep in Japan when that was going on,” said Moxley, who had traveled to Tokyo for a tag match with Shota Umino against Jack Perry and Ren Narita. “When I woke up, I had these messages saying, ‘I thought you were coming out!’ And I was like, ‘Coming out where?’

It’s cool that people thought it was me. But I was asleep.”

– Tony Khan (via K&C Masterpiece) was asked why and he Eric Bischoff don’t get along.

“It’s an interesting question. There haven’t been that many wrestling companies that have risen to international prominance. There aren’t that many wrestling companies in modern history that have sold tens of thousands of tickets and hundreds of thousands pay-per-views. In that sense, Eric and I do have something in common. I do respect his accomplishments. He just has a show, a podcast, that is largely devoted to taking shots at us and a lot of it isn’t rational or logical or truthful. I don’t think those things seem to matter to him anymore. I do respect what he accomplished with WCW. It was a great company. In that sense, I do respect him. We’re on TNT and TBS, that’s something I have in common with Eric, there aren’t a lot of people that produced a lot of wrestling shows on TBS and TNT. That’s one thing we do have in common.

