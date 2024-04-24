Cody Rhodes to have a cameo in new Naked Gun movie

British tabloid newspaper The Daily Mail is reporting that WWE champion Cody Rhodes has been cast in the upcoming Naked Gun movie reboot.

The new movie will star Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson and the newspaper says that Rhodes will make a cameo, with rumors being that he will actually be playing himself.

“This will be a huge movie and Cody is super excited to film his part and make it something that’s both fun for him and funny for everyone that sees it,” an insider said. “It may be a cameo, but his role is important and lends itself to the full story of the film.”

The original Naked Gun, starring Leslie Nielsen, was released in 1988 and made $152.4 million in box office off a budget of just $12 million.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

