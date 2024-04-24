Arena advertising Kenny Omega for return to Winnipeg

Kenny Omega is being advertised for AEW Dynamite Return in Winnipeg…

That is, according to the Canadian Life Centre.

The Winnipeg-based venue for hometown wrestling legend Kenny Omega is advertising the former AEW World Champion for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite in the market.

AEW Dynamite on TBS is scheduled for the Canadian Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and according to the official X account for the venue, Kenny Omega will be appearing at the show.

“WINNIPEG… we have a secret We will be seeing Kenny Omega at AEW in Winnipeg on May 1,” the announcement read.

Tickets for the 5/1 Dynamite in Winnipeg are available now at Ticketmaster.

️ Get your tickets now at https://t.co/z5nQPtaklJ pic.twitter.com/XoWUHDV5sM — Canada Life Centre (@CanadaLifeCtr) April 23, 2024

