AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door Tickets Go on Sale This Thursday

— Landmark Cross-Promotional Pay-Per-View Airs Sunday, June 30 from UBS Arena at

Belmont Park —

April 24, 2024 – AEW has announced that tickets for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door go on sale to

the general public this Thursday, April 25 at 10 AM ET via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com.

The third iteration of AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s groundbreaking event takes place

Sunday, June 30 live from UBS Arena at Belmont Park in New York and will broadcast live

around the world on pay-per-view.

“2024 has already delivered some of the most incredible pay-per-view events in the history of

AEW, setting the stage for what will be the biggest Forbidden Door yet on June 30 at UBS

Arena,” said Khan. “Nowhere else on the planet will fans have the opportunity to witness

wrestlers of this caliber from a wide array of backgrounds and promotions perform on a stage

this grand, and we welcome fans from across the world to join us for this once-in-a-lifetime

event.”

“This is my first Forbidden Door as NJPW President, so speaking as a wrestler and as an

executive, I can’t wait to see the sparks fly between NJPW and AEW once again,” said NJPW

President Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Fans interested in exclusive pre-sale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by

visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

