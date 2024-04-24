4/24/24 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The Elite are shown arriving to the arena earlier today, with Jack Perry arriving right after. Security tries to stop Perry from entering the building, but The Bucks say he is with them and security backs off. The Bucks say they have some business to get to tonight as we go into the arena.

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

Orange Cassidy’s music hits, but he gets thrown out of the entrance tunnel by Trent Beretta. Beretta beats Cassidy into the ring and grabs a microphone. Beretta calls Chuck Taylor to the ring, and Taylor comes out of the stands. Beretta says he is sorry that he didn’t beat down Cassidy sooner and that they wasted five years hugging him. Beretta says Cassidy was supposed to be their mascot, but they turned out to be his lackeys. Beretta tells Taylor that Cassidy doesn’t care about him and is not his friend. Beretta tells Taylor he is his friends and tells him to give the people what they want. Beretta motions for a hug, as does Taylor, but then Taylor stops and says he has always thought Beretta was a piece of shit. Taylor hits Beretta with the microphone, and says since he can’t be cleared to fight in the ring he wants to fight in the parking lot. Taylor checks on Cassidy as Beretta looks on from the stands.

Jon Moxley cuts a promo backstage. Moxley says he knows exactly who Powerhouse Hobbs is and just how powerful of a man he is. Moxley says it will only take one mistake for his entire world to come crumbling down and knows how far the Don Callis Family will go to get a win. Moxley says no one knows more than him that it takes to get to the top and stay there, and there is nowhere he would rather be. Moxley says he is going to remind the world just who he is.

Don Callis joins the commentary team for the opening match.

Match #1 – AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. Kyle Fletcher

They exchange waist-locks and wrist-locks, and then Fletcher takes Strickland down for a quick two count. Strickland gets free and sends Fletcher into the corner. They lock up and Strickland applies a side-headlock. Fletcher backs him into the ropes, but Strickland comes back and takes him down for a two count. Strickland goes for an arm-bar, but Fletcher counters into a roll-up for a two count. Fletcher goes for a kick, but Strickland blocks him and shoves him away for a stalemate. Strickland sends Fletcher into the corner with a shot, and follows with a diving uppercut from the ropes. Strickland goes after Fletcher again, but Fletcher comes back with a quick shot and sends Strickland to the floor. Fletcher follows him out, but Strickland counters with a back body-drop. Strickland kicks Fletcher in the face as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strickland grounds Fletcher in the ring and works over his arm. Fletcher comes back with elbow strikes and slaps Strickland in the face. Fletcher delivers a thrust kick and follows with a Michinoku Driver. The Elite and Perry are shown walking into Tony Khan’s office backstage as Fletcher gets Strickland on the apron. Fletcher goes for a suplex, but Strickland counters with a neck-breaker. Strickland delivers the Swerve Stomp on the apron, but Strickland immediately grabs his ankle on the floor. Strickland rolls Fletcher back into the ring and goes for the House Call, but Fletcher blocks it and applies an ankle lock. Fletcher drops down and grape-vines the leg, but Strickland makes it to the ropes. Fletcher delivers a few kicks to Strickland’s midsection, but Strickland blocks the last one. Fletcher delivers a rolling elbow, but Strickland comes back with a few more strikes.

Strickland goes for a kick, but his ankle gives out. Fletcher tries to come back, but Strickland delivers a flatliner and follows with a brain buster for a two count. They reverse each other’s Tombstone Piledriver attempts, and then Fletcher finally delivers one for a two count. Callis calls a play from the commentary table and Fletcher goes to look for something under the ring, but then shakes his head no and gets back into the ring. Strickland takes advantage as Callis says Fletcher was supposed to get a table. Strickland delivers right hands to Fletcher in the corner, and then delivers the Swerve Stomp for a two count. Strickland delivers the House Call and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Excalibur announces that Kenny Omega will return on next week’s Dynamite.

Renee Paquette interviews Thunder Rosa. Rosa says she can complain about what happened at Dynasty, or she can move on. Rosa talks about Deonna Purrazzo interfering in her match and Storm low-blowing her, but she is going to talk about his proud she is of what she accomplished to get back in the ring. Purrazzo walks up, and they argue and shove each other before being separated.

Footage of the match between Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay from Dynasty airs.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Anna Jay vs. Mina Shirakawa (w/Mariah May)

They both duck under lock-ups and mock each other, and then Jay kicks Shirakawa in the face and follows with right hands. Shirakawa comes back with a few trips and delivers a few shots to her knee. Shirakawa drops down onto Jay’s knee, and then slams her with a knee-buster. Jay kicks Shirakawa away, but Shirakawa comes back with an elbow strike and takes Jay down with an enzuigiri. Shirakawa goes for the cover, but Jay kicks out at one. Shirakawa drops Jay with a side leg-sweep and drops an elbow to her knee a few times. Shirakawa applies the Figure Four, but Jay makes it to the ropes. Jay goes to the apron and rakes Shirakawa’s eyes. Jay delivers a back-breaker over the ropes and goes for the cover, but Shirakawa kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jay and Shirakawa exchange elbow strikes, and then Shirakawa drops Jay with a rolling elbow strike and a back fist. Shirakawa charges, but Jay puts her in the apron. Shirakawa delivers a shot and drops Jay with a knee strike from the top for a two count. Jay comes back with the Dangerous J Kick and slams her down for a two count. Jay goes for another slam, but Shirakawa elbows her way free and drops Jay with a dragon-screw leg-whip. Shirakawa applies the Figure Four, but Jay makes it to the ropes again. Shirakawa delivers a missile dropkick and follows with an enzuigiri for a two count. Shirakawa goes for the Glamourous Driver, but Jay counters and goes for the Queen Slayer. Jay looks at May instead, and Shirakawa rolls through and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mina Shirakawa

-After the match, May and Shirakawa celebrate with some champagne, but Jay gets into the ring and attacks them both. Jay locks May in the Queen Slayer, but Toni Storm rushes the ring and makes the save. Serena Deeb comes to the stage and sits down with the AEW Women’s World Championship, which Storm dropped on the stage during her run in. Deeb says the next time she touches the belt, it will belong to her after she becomes the AEW Women’s World Champion.

Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway are in the ring, and they introduce the new AEW TBS Champion, Willow Nightingale. Hathaway and Nightingale say they didn’t like each other at first, but then Hathaway says both he and Statlander are proud of her. Nightingale says she was in the crowd in Jacksonville in 2020, just trying to catch her break, and then in 2022 she got her “All Elite” graphic. Nightingale says she is no longer a rookie and is now the face of TBS. The celebration is interrupted by Mercedes Mone.

