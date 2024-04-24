4/20 AEW Collision and Rampage Viewership

– Collision on the eve of Dynasty drew 461,000 viewers, down just 7,000 viewers from the prior week. The show had an identical 0.13 rating in 18-49 as last week and placed #18 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

– Rampage, which had Collision as the lead-in, drew 397,000 on Saturday night, a big jump of 102,000 viewers from the prior week. The show had a 0.13 rating in 18-49, retaining that of Collision, up 0.05 from the prior show. It placed #19 in the top 50 cable chart for the night.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

