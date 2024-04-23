WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Results 4/23/24

The first of the annual two-week spring break themed special episodes of WWE NXT has arrived.

WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 1 goes down tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s title, The D’Angelo Family vs. No Quarter Catch Crew, Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker, Lola Vice vs. Natalya NXT Underground contract signing for next week, Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport in a Beach Brawl, Baron Corbin vs. Lexis King, as well as Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams in a NXT World title versus Career match.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 1 results from Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT SPRING BREAKIN’ NIGHT 1 RESULTS (4/23/2024)

The new “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque gets us started. We see NXT G.M. with Raw and SmackDown G.M.’s Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis talking about the 2024 WWE Draft and how NXT won’t be the same after tonight.

WWE NXT Women’s World Championship

Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tatum Paxley

Inside the CWC, we waste no time, as WWE NXT Women’s World Champion Roxanne Perez, and challengers Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley are all already in the ring. The ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

The champ jumps Lyra early on. Perez was freaked out by Tatum’s creepy crawl. Lyra tripped both women and sent them to ringside. Lyra hit both opponents with a wrecking ball dropkick. Lyra caught Paxley with a springboard crossbody. Lyra peppered Tatum with a slap and shotgun dropkick.

Perez broke up Lyra’s pin after a Northern Lights on Tatum. Lyra hit Perez with a Northern Lights for a good near fall. Lyra and Tatum traded quick rollups. Lyra used a kick out to dump Perez to ringside. Lyra rolled up Tatum for a near fall. Perez dumped Lyra to ringside.

Paxley rolled through a crossbody for a near fall. Paxley dumped Perez on top of Lyra at ringside as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Roxy coming close on a few near falls, and one submission attempt. Regardless, the fight continues.

Perez goes for Pop-Rox, but gets countered with a big kick. Paxley lays out Valkyria and stalks her from the corner. She hits a 450 off the top-rope and goes for the cover, but Roxy steals the cover and scores the pin fall for the victory. With the win, Roxanne Perez is still your WWE NXT Women’s World Champion.

Winner and STILL WWE NXT Women’s World Champion: Roxanne Perez

The D’Angelo Family vs No Quarter Catch Crew

We see some social media messages from Jade Cargill and others talking about the WWE Draft and tonight’s big main event. We then shoot to the women’s locker room for a segment that sees a big brawl break out promoting tonight’s Fallon Henley match. Back inside the CWC, The D’Angelo Family theme hits.

As The D’Angelo Family make their way to the ring for our next match of the evening, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see a vignette for the debut of Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont on next week’s show. Backstage, The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile from Raw are interviewed about the WWE Draft and tonight’s main event.

Back inside the CWC, the theme for the No Quarter Catch Crew hits and out comes Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp and Myles Borne. They settle in the ring where D’Angelo Family members Tony D’Angelo, Stacks and Luca Crusafino are waiting for them. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

After some early back-and-forth action, we see the NQCC settle into the offensive lead as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. After we return, we see things pick up a notch as we head to the finish of this one, which sees D’Angelo score the pin to give his team the win.

Winners: The D’Angelo Family

Jaida Parker vs. Fallon Henley

We see the digital exclusive that WWE shared last night with Lexis King and Baron Corbin meeting up backstage, setting up a match for later tonight. Back inside the CWC, Jaida Parker makes her way out with O.T.M. for our next match of the evening.

She will go one-on-one against Fallon Henley after their locker room scuffle earlier. As Parker settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. We settle back in from the break, we see Fallon Henley in the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Henley keeps it competitive early on, but Parker starts to take over and slows things down as the commentators sing her praises.

Henley eventually starts fighting back, landing big knees and getting things back into competitive form. Parker cuts off her momentum and sends Henley throat-first into the ring ropes. She follows up with the cover for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Jaida Parker

NXT Underground Contract Signing: Lola Vice vs Natalya

Backstage, Jacy Jane gloats about making Thea Hail everything she always wanted to be, only for her to be ungrateful. She challenges her to a match for night two of WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ next Tuesday night.

We see footage of the WWE European tour and then a video package hyping the contract signing for the NXT Underground showdown between Natalya and Lola Vice for their fight next week. That contract signing is up next. On that note, we head to a break.

When we return, the ring is set up in NXT Underground style. Both Lola Vice and Natalya come out and sign the contract for their fight on Spring Breakin’ Night 2 next Tuesday night. Karmen Petrovic comes out to stand by Nattie, while Shayna Baszler stands with Lola.

Beach Brawl

Blair Davenport vs. Sol Ruca

Shayna ends up taunting Karmen and shoving her, leading to Karmen knocking her out with a high kick. That ends the contract signing and the NXT Underground fight is on for next week. Outside, we see Shawn Spears confront Ridge Holland and try and rattle him.

Holland tells him he failed. He says he’ll see him next week and walks off. Back inside the CWC, the theme for Blair Davenport hits and out she comes for the scheduled Beach Brawl bout with Sol Ruca. As she heads to the ring, we shift gears and head to a pre-match commercial.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

