Update on Robert Stone, AEW looking to sign new talent this summer

– Fightful Select has learned that Robert Stone will begin producing on tonight’s NXT, and that there are no immediate creative plans for him following Von Wagner’s WWE release, that took place last week.

– The Wrestling Observer backed up Fightful’s report that AEW is looking to sign new talent this summer:

“I know AEW are looking at people whose contracts are coming up. I mean, they’re definitely looking. You know, sometimes you think that they wouldn’t be, considering they made these big investment with signing Okada, Will Ospreay and Mercedes, you’d think they’re not looking for people right now. But, they are.”

(quote: Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio)

