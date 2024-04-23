Source: Paige VanZant no longer with AEW

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant is no longer with AEW, despite being listed on the company’s roster page. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, VanZant has chosen to step away from wrestling. “If she wanted to be a wrestler, she’d still be there,” Meltzer noted.

VanZant, who joined AEW in March 2022, made her debut at Double or Nothing, teaming up with Men of the Year to secure a victory. Her involvement in wrestling dwindled after addressing a foot injury in December 2022, and despite some initial plans to return to training in May 2023, her wrestling activities have since halted.

