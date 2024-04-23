McIntyre on why he didn’t leave after winning World title, Liv sets the record straight

– Drew McIntyre took to Twitter and uploaded a video where he explained why he didn’t just leave after winning the World Heavyweight Championship. It ultimately was his decision to stay so that he could enjoy the moment and rub it in CM Punk’s face.

A question that’s been bothering since Mania, why didn’t you just leave Drew? This is everything I worked for, for 20 years. This was my moment, I earned it, I’m sorry I wanted to soak in every single second of it at WrestleMania, make the world title moment last an eternity. Oh to celebrate with my wife, or my fans who have been through much, or 70k fans chanting ‘you deserve it!’ Sorry for that. And then I saw Punk. I might have gotten carried away a bit, but I told him I’d rub it in his stupid face and I’m a man of a word. I was within striking distance on purpose and he didn’t raise one finger until I was distracted and assaulted me like the coward he is.

– Liv Morgan sets the record straight for whoever wants to question JoJo having fun.

JoJo having fun makes me happy pic.twitter.com/CQkX8v8lTE — | ℴ ℐ | ⚠️ (@Reese4Oblivion) April 15, 2024

