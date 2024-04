– Fightful reports that Dominik Mysterio has suffered a legitimate injury.

– There was a RUSH vs. LA Park match scheduled for this coming Saturday in Tijuana, Mexico. The match is now off. A local promoter says RUSH told him he has AEW obligations.

– Luke Gallows (via Talk’n Shop):

Wrestlers in WWE are now allowed to say they are ‘WWE wrestlers’ and don’t have to say they’re ‘sports entertainers’ or ‘sports entertainment’ going forward.

