Jake Lee has joined the Bullet Club War Dogs

Pro Wrestling NOAH star, Jake Lee came to New Japan, attacking Naito during his match against Drilla Moloney! David Finlay revealed Jake was the hitman he brought over to take out Naito, and Drilla was able to beat Naito after the assault.

With the surprise help of Jake Lee, Drilla Moloney pinned Tetsuya Naito in Korakuen- and War Dogs took a big step against LIJ!#njdontaku report:https://t.co/tQuqDGo5vH Watch the replay!https://t.co/BOipwo10Xf#njpw pic.twitter.com/bU3iucAlPL — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 23, 2024

