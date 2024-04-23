Jake Lee has joined the Bullet Club War Dogs

Apr 23, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Pro Wrestling NOAH star, Jake Lee came to New Japan, attacking Naito during his match against Drilla Moloney! David Finlay revealed Jake was the hitman he brought over to take out Naito, and Drilla was able to beat Naito after the assault.

