Cameron Grimes released from WWE

In a video posted on social media, Cameron Grimes revealed that he has been released from WWE.

“I just got off the phone with WWE and unfortunately I have been released from my contract,” he said.

A very-emotional Grimes said that he loved working at WWE and wanted to thank everyone who helped him in his journey.

“Even though you guys haven’t seen me in the past year, I’ve been trying my best to learn from everybody that comes through and everybody that lets me sit there and listen,” he continued.

“All I wanted to do is work. This is all I got man. But hey, the good news is there ain’t no stopping Trevor Lee now, I promise you that,” he concluded.

Grimes joined WWE in 2019 as part of NXT and moved to the main roster in 2023. He is a former NXT North American champion and former Million Dollar champion.

