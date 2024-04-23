4/22/24 WWE Raw Viewership

This week’s episode of WWE Raw saw its ratings and audience drop off to their lowest points since mid-January. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.52 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.597 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 14.8% and 11.6% respectively from last week’s 0.61 demo rating and audience of 1.807 million.

The show’s demo rating and audience were both the lowest for the show since the January 15th episode did a 0.45 demo rating and 1.419 million viewers. The show was up against heavy competition in the NBA Playoffs on TNT with the Lakers vs. Nuggets game drawing a 1.24 demo rating and 3.615 million viewers, while the Knicks vs. 76ers game did a 0.95 and 2.945 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.575 demo rating and 1.755 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.553 demo rating and 1.856 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.

