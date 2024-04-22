WWE Raw Notes: Matches For Next Week, QR Code Video, Backlash: France

– The QR Code fun returned on the show. Prior to the in-ring promo segment with Chad Gable and Alpha Academy, the screen glitched again and showed a photo, a couple of symbols and another QR Code. This time, the QR Code led to a binary code where a correct answer will play a video. There are some easter eggs depending on what you type. Check out all the fun in the fan X posts that de-coded the cryptic QR Code content for this week below.

If you type "Bray" into the QR Code link, it says "Remembered" & Wyatt says "Forever" #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/WKOSxOBoPq — BWAMatt (@BWAMatt) April 23, 2024

This is the video revealed after solving the clue associated with tonight’s QR Code! More spooky stuff #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/jMrejTbuiw — The Movement – Home of FaM Productions (@TheMovementXx) April 23, 2024

– Damian Priest vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso was officially announced for WWE Backlash: France on May 4, 2024.

– The 2024 King & Queen of the Ring was announced for May 25 on Peacock. Drew McIntyre, GUNTHER and Xavier Woods all declared for the KOTR tournament.

Who will seize their destiny and become the next King and Queen of the Ring? WWE King and Queen of the Ring

SATURDAY MAY 25

Streaming on @peacock pic.twitter.com/Eu6cbSA95v — WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2024

Former Intercontinental Champion @Gunther_AUT has his sights set on becoming King of the Ring!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/H1xoYoIewb — WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2024

– Night two of the 2024 WWE Draft will take place on next week’s show. Also scheduled for what will be the WWE Backlash: France “go-home” show is the return of WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, as well as “Main Event” Jey Uso, Ricochet & Andrade vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest & JD McDonagh in six-man tag-team action.

Logan Paul will be on RAW next week!#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/KgYi8SRZYz — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) April 23, 2024

