WWE Raw Notes: Matches For Next Week, QR Code Video, Backlash: France

Apr 22, 2024 - by Matt Boone

– The QR Code fun returned on the show. Prior to the in-ring promo segment with Chad Gable and Alpha Academy, the screen glitched again and showed a photo, a couple of symbols and another QR Code. This time, the QR Code led to a binary code where a correct answer will play a video. There are some easter eggs depending on what you type. Check out all the fun in the fan X posts that de-coded the cryptic QR Code content for this week below.

– Damian Priest vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso was officially announced for WWE Backlash: France on May 4, 2024.

– The 2024 King & Queen of the Ring was announced for May 25 on Peacock. Drew McIntyre, GUNTHER and Xavier Woods all declared for the KOTR tournament.

– Night two of the 2024 WWE Draft will take place on next week’s show. Also scheduled for what will be the WWE Backlash: France “go-home” show is the return of WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, as well as “Main Event” Jey Uso, Ricochet & Andrade vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest & JD McDonagh in six-man tag-team action.

