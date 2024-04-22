WWE partnering with UFC for NXT Battleground, Bayley note

– During the latest edition of the blue brand, Bayley was in action against Naomi and was on course to defend the Women’s Championship. However, the match ended in a No Contest after interference from Tiffany Stratton.

On X, Bayley and Stratton got into a back-and-forth, with The Role Model claiming that the latter needs a few more years of experience before catching up to her.

– In partnership with UFC, WWE announced today that NXT Battleground will emanate from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 9.

BREAKING: In partnership with @ufc, WWE announced today that #NXTBattleground will emanate from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 9! https://t.co/7rcz9QpnjP — WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2024

Another new frontier for #WWENXT Excited to join forces with @ufc & @danawhite to bring #NXTBattleground to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for its first-ever @WWE event on Sunday, June 9. pic.twitter.com/VtFafbV4QU — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 22, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

