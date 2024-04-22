WWE partnering with UFC for NXT Battleground, Bayley note

Apr 22, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– During the latest edition of the blue brand, Bayley was in action against Naomi and was on course to defend the Women’s Championship. However, the match ended in a No Contest after interference from Tiffany Stratton.

On X, Bayley and Stratton got into a back-and-forth, with The Role Model claiming that the latter needs a few more years of experience before catching up to her.

– In partnership with UFC, WWE announced today that NXT Battleground will emanate from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 9.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Brittnie Brooks

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal