Willow Nightingale is proud to be apart of the TBS Championship lineage

New TBS Champion Willow Nightingale commented at the AEW Dynasty Media Scrum.

Willow is happy, she also got to bring her family to see her win. Willow talks about working for AEW during the pandemic and working hard to get a job. She’s proud of her accomplishments, facing Mercedes Mone, winning the Owen Hart Cup, facing Athena in a ROH Main Event.

Willow Nightingale gives a shout out to journalists that asked her questions as they were all female.

Willow is proud to represent AEW in NJPW, CMLL, Stardom she’s willing to put her Championship on the line against anyone from those companies.

Tonight is her first time defeating Julia Hart.

Willow is proud to be apart of the TBS Championship lineage as they’re all home-grown Talent to AEW.

