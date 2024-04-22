Wardlow and Laredo Kid notes

– Wardlow posted:

The devils been doing everything to stop me lately… still hasn’t learned he can’t. Banged up but I’m alive thank you to those that have reached out. Appreciate you all pic.twitter.com/LptI7VFPX3 — Wardlow (@RealWardlow) April 22, 2024

– Newly crowned TNA Digital Media Champion Laredo Kid posted the following inspirational message:

“On October 23rd, 2022, I had an accident that almost ended my life and had to undergo emergency surgery. On March 5th, 2023, I returned to the ring after holding onto life and my dreams, what I’m most passionate about. On April 20th, 2024, I became a champion, we’re so back, you’ve no idea how much it took. Having my confidence back, being able to wrestle, being physically and mentally healthy, learning how to live with my scars, it’s been a very tough path to walk, but not impossible. I’m still holding onto life, to my dreams, to those goals, so if you’re currently dealing with struggles in your life, don’t give up! Hold onto what you love and what you’re going after! This is why I always say “Nothing Can Stop Me”… never forget it and keep going!

