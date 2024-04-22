Video: Will Ospreay not talking Triple H, retiring a move

Apr 22, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– After the Dynamite PPV, Will Ospreay commented:

* Ospreay says he’s not gonna talk about the Triple H thing anymore when he was asked. Said he felt like he lowered himself. He’s over it and wants to focus on promoting AEW. He does not regret what he said, but doesn’t have to go down that road anymore because he’s a great wrestler.

* Ospreay says Danielson got hurt on the Storm Driver and apologizes for missing Danielson calling the doctor. He says he’s retiring the move.

