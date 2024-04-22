Video: Will Ospreay not talking Triple H, retiring a move

– After the Dynamite PPV, Will Ospreay commented:

* Ospreay says he’s not gonna talk about the Triple H thing anymore when he was asked. Said he felt like he lowered himself. He’s over it and wants to focus on promoting AEW. He does not regret what he said, but doesn’t have to go down that road anymore because he’s a great wrestler.

Will Ospreay says he's annoyed by the Triple H jab he took, but now simply wants to focus on promoting AEW. “From this day on, I won't go down that route. I'm the Best Wrestler in the World. I don't need to F with guys below me.” pic.twitter.com/zPqHD8sQ8e — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) April 22, 2024

* Ospreay says Danielson got hurt on the Storm Driver and apologizes for missing Danielson calling the doctor. He says he’s retiring the move.

Will Ospreay says he reviewed the match footage and confirms that Bryan Danielson got injured tonight with his Tiger Driver ‘91 landing on his head. He apologises and says that he's gonna retire the Storm Driver ‘93 move altogether…? THIS GOTTA BE KAYFABE. pic.twitter.com/ebAgPkOTX6 — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) April 22, 2024

