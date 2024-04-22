Video: Swerve Strickland talks opportunity, a chance to inspire

Apr 22, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Comments from Swerve Strickland after the AEW Dynasty PPV:

* Strickland says he denied going after the International Championship because he wanted to go straight for the world title, no disrespect to Orange Cassidy.

He hopes to inspire little kids that look like him with his win tonight.

* “When it is our moment, we have to take it. That is the message.” Strickland on the opportunity of becoming AEW world champion.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Brittnie Brooks

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal