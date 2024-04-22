Video: Swerve Strickland talks opportunity, a chance to inspire

Comments from Swerve Strickland after the AEW Dynasty PPV:

* Strickland says he denied going after the International Championship because he wanted to go straight for the world title, no disrespect to Orange Cassidy.

He hopes to inspire little kids that look like him with his win tonight.

* “When it is our moment, we have to take it. That is the message.” Strickland on the opportunity of becoming AEW world champion.

Swerve Strickland shouts out his friend Kofi Kingston and his WM world title win from 5 years ago, and how it inspired him to become AEW's first Black World Champion. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IHJzPRmqx2 — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) April 22, 2024

Swerve Strickland reveals he has his own line of sneakers coming out soon and gifts Tony Khan a pair of ‘Pressure 1’s’#AEWDynasty pic.twitter.com/TvBxOqML7P — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) April 22, 2024

