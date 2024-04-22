Video: Jade Cargill has her eyes on the WWE Women’s title

– During an appearance on The Babyfaces Podcast, Jade Cargill discussed her aspirations for future matchups, citing unfinished business with Nia Jax and expressing anticipation for a showdown with Rhea Ripley upon her eventual return.

“I have some unfinished business with Nia Jax. That would be great. I think that would be an amazing match. Rhea Ripley, obviously she’s injured right now, but I know she is going to comeback and hopefully I’m holding that belt when she comes back. One thing I know is how to hold a streak down and how to go out there, dominate, and kick butt. That would be a great match as well. Eventually, if things don’t work out, I think we’re doing phenomenal right now, but Bianca. That’s something people have always wanted to see. Us working alongside each other right now in the same right, out there with Naomi, we were all part of different promotions as of last year. It’s a phenomenal thing to see.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

