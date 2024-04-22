Surgeon re-attaches Eric Young’s ear following Rebellion match

Apr 22, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

TNA’s Eric Young is out for a while after he suffered an injury at the Rebellion pay-per-view on Saturday.

Young wrestled Frankie Kazarian and took a nasty Flux Capacitor finisher from Kazarian on a table. But Young’s head grazed the table and started to bleed.

In an update on the TNA website, Young suffered a severe ear laceration and actually required a plastic surgeon to re-attach his ear.

He’s certainly not the first one to lose his ear in a wrestling match but thankfully, steps were taken quickly to re-attach it. No timetable for his return has been announced.

