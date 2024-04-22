Notes on Cody Rhodes, Will Ospreay, Jacob Fatu, and Kimberly Page

– PWInsider reports that former MLW Champion Jacob Fatu will be making his WWE debut within the week.

– Cody Rhodes will be starring in the reboot of Naked Gun alongside Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson.

– Will Ospreay share his gratitude with those who were a part of the match at AEW Dynasty…

I wish you guys could see my point of view. I could’ve stood opposite someone that I look up to and idolise and you guys could’ve just been silent. Instead you gave us this type of reaction & respect before we even did anything. I’ve never truly felt before.

In return we have… pic.twitter.com/UKYD5GKhwn — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 22, 2024

– WWE hall of famer Bushwhacker Luke found Kimberly Page…

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

