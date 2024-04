– Kofi Kingston reacted to Swerve Strickland winning the AEW World title last night….

SWERVE! — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) April 22, 2024

– Bryan Danielson’s injury spot pre-planned at AEW Dynasty

Multiple reports from different sources are coming out saying that Bryan Danielson’s injury and Ospreay’s Media Scrum comments could possibly be part of the story for the Ospreay/Danielson feud.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email