MLW World Tag Titles Vacated

MLW today announced the vacancy of the MLW World Tag Team Championships following the devastating events that unfolded during War Chamber II, which streamed for free on MLW’s YouTube channel this past Saturday night.

The World Titan Federation’s Davey Boy Smith Jr., Richard Holliday, and Tom Lawlor, were decimated by CONTRA Unit in a display of terror and brutality. As a result, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries sustained during the altercation.

Despite the efforts of Huckster promoter Saint Laurent, who has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of Lawlor’s condition citing the murky World Titan Federation-Superstar HIPAA policies, it has been confirmed that the reigning MLW World Tag Team Champions have suffered injuries that prevent them from defending their titles within the contractually obligated window.

With MLW CEO Court Bauer currently on leave of office due to his own injuries suffered at the hands of CONTRA, league officials convened with the championship committee, comprised of promoters within MLW’s strategic alliance. Following careful deliberation, the championship committee has unanimously voted to vacate the MLW World Tag Team Championships.

This marks the first time in league history that the prestigious MLW World Tag Team Titles have been declared vacant, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

In response to this unprecedented development, MLW has swiftly organized a sudden death World Tag Team Championship bout, set to take place in Chicago on May 11 at MLW: Azteca Lucha.

Cesar Duran, the promoter of record for AZTECA LUCHA, is currently in discussions with league officials and the championship committee to determine the two teams who will vie for the opportunity to become the next MLW World Tag Team Champions. The identities of these teams will be revealed imminently, promising an a historic showdown for Chicago and fans watching worldwide.

In light of CONTRA Unit’s continued reign of terror, MLW is also taking proactive measures to enhance security at its events, ensuring the safety of all competitors and attendees.

