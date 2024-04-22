Jack Perry returns to help The Young Bucks win the AEW Tag Team titles

Jack Perry returned to AEW last night at Dynasty after being exiled for the past eight months following his involvement in the All In brawl with CM Punk.

Perry made his presence felt during The Young Bucks vs FTR ladder match for the vacant AEW Tag Team titles and helped the EVPs win the titles for the third time.

As Dax Harwood was inches away from winning the match for his team, Perry, in a mask and hood, jumped the ring and pushed him off the ladder. Security quickly entered the ring and unmasked him.

The interference led to Nicholas Jackson to run up the ladder and grab the titles to secure the victory.

The titles were vacated last month after Sting and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks in the main event of Revolution, a match which also served as Sting’s retirement.

A tournament kicked off to determine the two finalists, with The Young Bucks eliminating Private Party and Best Friends to advance while FTR defeated The Infantry and Top Flight.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

