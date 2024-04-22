Goldberg on AEW: “The product is too cheesy”

Apr 22, 2024

Photo Credit: WWE

Goldberg (via 93.7 The Ticket) says there’s “not a chance” of him joining AEW & says the product is “too cheesy”:

“I’ve talked to him (Tony Khan) a number of times throughout the past. This is where you’re gonna get the most blunt answer you’re gonna get from me. The product is too cheesy.

The product is too cheesy. It doesn’t deserve to have, whatever [laughs], now you’re really gonna get me going.

But if there was a comparable, viable option as a competitor that would allow me to still look myself in the mirror after I was a member of their roster, yeah, then it would be a consideration. But not a chance.”

