Becky Lynch Wins WWE Women’s World Title On Raw

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw went down from Columbus, Ohio, and as advertised, featured a Women’s Battle Royal to crown a brand new WWE Women’s World Champion.

The bout served as the main event of the third and final hour of this week’s show, which was the second-to-last red brand show on the road to the upcoming WWE Backlash: France premium live event.

When all was said-and-done, it came down to Nia Jax, Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch as the final three participants in the WWE Women’s World Championship Battle Royal on Raw.

Jax would be eliminated after a top-rope spot didn’t go her way, leaving “The Man” and Morgan to battle it out to determine who would walk away with the gold.

In the end, Lynch hit Morgan with her Man-Handle Slam finishing move on the hard part of the ring apron outside of the ring ropes to eliminate her and become the brand new WWE Women’s World Champion.

“The Man” Becky Lynch celebrated with her newly won WWE Women’s World Championship title belt through the crowd in Columbus, OH. as this week’s show went off the air.

