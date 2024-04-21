WWE producer says The Rock is on an entirely different level compared to other stars

In an interview with the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, WWE producer Shane Helms discussed whether any WWE Superstar should feel that The Rock has taken their spot.

Helms emphasized that The Rock is on an entirely different level compared to other stars and has his spot reserved for whenever he chooses to make an appearance. He stated that everyone must accept this reality. Well, first of all, The Rock ain’t taking nobody’s spot. The Rock’s spot is solidified. If he wants to show up, that’s his spot. That’s just how it’s gonna be and people have to recognize that. That’s the same in any form of entertainment. You go to a comedy club. If Dave Chappelle shows up, somebody might get bumped. That’s just how it’s gonna be. That’s just how it is. When you got the level, you know, stars have gravity. That’s why they’re stars. Nice little metaphor there. And when you got the kinda gravity that The Rock has, that’s gonna bring in these outside eyes and attention that he brings in, man. That’s just part of the game and you gotta learn to accept that.

