Update On Sami Callihan’s TNA, MLW Status

Sami Callihan was one of many returns at the TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Following his return, which joined Matt Hardy, Mike Santana and PCO as one of many that took place during the show, many have questioned what Sami Callihan’s contract status is going forward.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Callihan is still with Major League Wrestling despite his TNA Wrestling return this weekend.

According to the report, “The Death Machine” will be working for both TNA and MLW going forward.

Callihan made his return during the TNA Knockouts Championship showdown between Jordynne Grace and Steph De Lander, helping take out Kon and The Good Hands before sending De Lander back in the ring, where Grace finished her off for a successful title defense.

The 36-year old Callihan had spent months as a free agent after his last contract with TNA ended in September of 2023, wrapping up a six-year run with the company that began back in 2017.

Following his TNA departure last year, Callihan worked 21 different independent wrestling shows, working bouts with the likes of actor Paul Walter Hauser at the annual WrestleCon SuperShow, as well as multiple dates for the aforementioned MLW.

Sami Callihan’s new deal, which allows him to work with TNA and MLW simultaneously, is the original deal he was under with MLW and then-IMPACT Wrestling from 2017 through 2019, before he ultimately parted ways with MLW and went full-time with IMPACT.

