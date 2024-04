TNA announces date and location for Slammiversary

TNA “Slammiversary” will take place on July 20th from the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

BREAKING: TNA Wrestling returns to PPV with #Slammiversary on July 20 from the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. pic.twitter.com/Bx0x8urQD1 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 21, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email